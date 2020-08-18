Man City 'reach agreement' over Kalidou Koulibaly salary - intending to raise offer in excess of €70M

Manchester City are seemingly closing in on the signing of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, with several reports from Italy providing significant developments on the situation including a reported agreement on a salary for the Senegalese international.

There had been expectation that developments in the ongoing saga would come soon enough, following Pep Guardiola's side's exit from the Champions League over the weekend. Defensive frailties were once again highlighted in the 3-1 defeat to Lyon, placing further emphasis on the need to sign in defensive positions.

Italian journalist Niccolò Ceccarini claims that following the sale of Allan, Kalidou Koulibaly will be the next out of Naples, with his destination being Manchester City. In fact, such is the advanced nature of negotiations that Alfredo Pedulla suggests that City have already reached an agreement with the defender over his salary, and now intend on raising their offer to €70 million plus bonuses.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano followed suit, echoing the suggestion that Manchester City and Napoli remain in contact over a fee for Koulibaly, while Etihad officials are also in contact with the player's agent. In fact, Sky journalist Gianluca Di Marzio followed up by stating that the Serie A club are evaluating an offer, and in the end, Kalidou Koulibaly will leave the club - with the deal looking like it can be completed quickly.

So with the noise coming out of Italy being so much in the favour of Manchester City, it does seem as though we could be just days away from seeing the 29-year-old putting pen to paper on a contract at the Etihad Stadium.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra