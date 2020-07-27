City Xtra
Man City reach an agreement for transfer of La Liga winger - announcement could be made this week

harryasiddall

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Valencia for the transfer of Ferran Torres, with the winger signing a five-year deal at the Etihad, according to GoalEspana.

Since the departure of Leroy Sané to Bayern Munich, all signs have pointed towards Ferran Torres being his replacement. Following last weeks reports of the player reaching a 'total agreement' with Manchester City, it now looks like the club have managed to agree a fee with Valencia too. 

sd-eibar-sad-v-valencia-cf-la-liga
(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

GoalEspana have reported the two clubs have agreed on a fee of around €30-40 million, with Torres signing a five-year deal. However, the fee could change with various add-ons and bonuses. 

They go further as to saying the announcement of his transfer could be made as early as this week. However, it's yet to be seen whether the recently imposed two-week travel ban for people travelling back from Spain may impact the timing of the deal.

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 5-0 Norwich City (Premier League)

In David Silva's final league appearance for Manchester City, the side ran out comfortable 5-0 winners over an already relegated Norwich side. The day marked the end of an era, as one of City's greatest ever players moves onto new pastures following ten years of service.

Rob Milarvie

Report suggests strange factor could decide Napoli defender's future - and it's bad news for Man City

It is an open secret in football now that Manchester City are targeting Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with numerous reports suggesting talks have already begun between City, Napoli and the player's agent.

markgough96

Player Ratings: Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League)

In David Silva's final league appearance for Manchester City, the club did not fail to disappoint with an accomplished 5-0 win over a mediocre Norwich side.

Rob Milarvie

David Silva starts! - Manchester City vs Norwich City (Team News)

The final day of the Premier League season is upon us. And despite it seemingly having no meaning, there's a lot of records to play for today. Kevin De Bruyne is two assists away from breaking the record, Raheem Sterling is one goal away from 20, Ederson needs a clean sheet to take the golden glove - but more importantly, it's David Silva's final Premier League appearance for City.

harryasiddall

The Big Match Preview: Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League)

Over 11 months since it began and less than six weeks on from the resumption of the Premier League, after an unprecedented pause as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, the 2019/20 Premier League season will be drawn to a close.

Harry Winters

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League)

Craig Pawson will take charge of his 157th top-flight game on Sunday evening as Manchester City return to The Etihad to host the already-relegated Norwich City.

Brandon Evans

Ask The Opposition - Manchester City vs Norwich City (w/ Chris Reeve)

It's the final game of the Premier League season, and the final outing for David Silva in the English top-flight. We caught up with Norwich fan Chris Reeve from TalkNorwichCity to get his views and feelings ahead of Sunday afternoon's game.

Harry Winters

Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Norwich City (Premier League)

After returning to winning ways against Watford, Manchester City return to The Etihad for the final league game of the campaign against the already-relegated Norwich City. Here's how we think City will line up...

Brandon Evans

Man City given huge injury boost ahead of Champions League clash

Manchester City’s chances of winning the Champions League next month could receive a massive boost in the form of Sergio Agüero, who is now in the gym three times a day, as he races to return to fitness from a meniscus injury.

Hamish MacRae

Man City hold talks with Man United after youth star rejects contract

Man City's want-away teenage forward Charlie McNeill (16) has rejected a new contract, with Man United optimistic of their chances of signing the youngster.

markgough96