Manchester City have reached an agreement with Valencia for the transfer of Ferran Torres, with the winger signing a five-year deal at the Etihad, according to GoalEspana.

Since the departure of Leroy Sané to Bayern Munich, all signs have pointed towards Ferran Torres being his replacement. Following last weeks reports of the player reaching a 'total agreement' with Manchester City, it now looks like the club have managed to agree a fee with Valencia too.

GoalEspana have reported the two clubs have agreed on a fee of around €30-40 million, with Torres signing a five-year deal. However, the fee could change with various add-ons and bonuses.

They go further as to saying the announcement of his transfer could be made as early as this week. However, it's yet to be seen whether the recently imposed two-week travel ban for people travelling back from Spain may impact the timing of the deal.

