Man City reach 'total agreement' with Argentine winger to join the club in the summer

Manchester City have reportedly completed the deal to sign long-term target Dario Sarmiento and could pay up to €12M for the winger.
Manchester City have reached a 'total agreement' with Estudiantes winger, Dario Sarmiento. The 17-year-old Argentine professional will join the English side in the summer. 

The reports about City's interest in the Estudiantes youngster were floating in the media for months. It now appears that both clubs have completed a deal worth €6 million that will bring Sarmiento to England in June. In addition to that, Manchester City will have to pay 20% 'capital gain' if the youngster is sold in a specific time frame. 

(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

In case Sarmiento continues his stay at City, the English side will pay an additional €6 million to Estudiantes. As of this writing, there's no confirmation regarding the player's immediate future with the club. 

The reports speculate that Sarmiento will spend a few months playing for City's sister clubs across Europe. Earlier, it was reported that Estudiantes were 'surprised and disgusted' over the fact that Sarmiento was closing in on the move. 

However, both clubs are now seemingly comfortable with the deal that will allow Sarmiento to join City when he turns 18 in the summer of 2021. For now, there are no discussions about his work permit.

A general view of the Academy Stadium is seen at the City Football Academy during the official launch of the Manchester City Football Academy at the City Football Academy . (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
