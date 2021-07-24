Man City Ready To Hand £150M-Rated Star £350,000-A-Week Deal, Primary Target 'Rethinking' Etihad Move - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #38

We're still feeling the effects of the Harry Kane rush of news from the end of last week, as we enter the 38th edition of our transfer round-ups.

Following on from the aftermath of the Sun's staggering claims on Thursday night, the latest edition of our transfer round-ups includes plenty of words from well-placed sources around Manchester City on the Harry Kane situation.

But there's also fresh reports on the Jack Grealish saga, as the Aston Villa captain continues to be linked with a big-money move to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

This and plenty more, in the 38th edition of City Xtra's transfer round-up...

Arrivals

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 7

Let's get the latest on Harry Kane out of the way early shall we?

Starting with David McDonnell over at the Mirror, it is claimed that while Manchester City accept they will have to break the £100 million barrier to sign Kane, the Premier League champions have put a ceiling of £120 million on any offer for the Tottenham striker.

Interestingly, and perhaps unsurprising for many, both clubs involved in the saga reportedly want Harry Kane's future to have been resolved by the time the two clubs meet on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

On a wages and contractual front, it's as expected from the Mirror, who state that Manchester City are ready to hand Harry Kane a five-year deal worth around £350,000-a-week.

Moving on to what appears to be a briefing from Manchester City themselves, with two very similar lines from Jack Gaughan of the Mail and Martin Blackburn of the Sun.

Starting with the former, it is claimed that Etihad officials are willing to be ‘patient’ in their pursuit of Harry Kane. However, should the club be unsuccessful in their hunt to sign the England captain, it is stressed that they do have alternatives - who are not named.

Blackburn over at the Sun provides a similar line, stating that Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City bosses have 'drawn up a list of alternative forwards' to Harry Kane. However, it is reaffirmed that at present, 'all focus is on Kane' and once again, City are happy to be patient.

The only difference here is that it is claimed by the Sun that Tottenham and Harry Kane are also waiting to see if Manchester United can be tempted into a 'bidding war' with Manchester City.

Now into Saturday morning, and it was the turn of the Athletic to provide their information on the situation. Keeping up?

As per Charlie Eccleshare and Sam Lee, Tottenham have 'communicated' to Harry Kane that they expect him to remain a Spurs player. It is also stated that the recently-appointed managing director of football Fabio Paratici is understood to be 'confident' that the club's star man will not be sold this summer.

To close off, we'll give you the latest from the ever-reliable Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, who reports in an exclusive for his organisation that Harry Kane is set to miss the start of the Premier League season to work on fitness, and subsequently remain on the sidelines for Spurs vs Manchester City.

We'll let you make your mind up on that one.

Everything here gets a pretty high rumour rating from us, as it's all come from the more well-placed of sources and the information provided seems to align itself well with one another.

To summarise: City want Kane, Kane wants City, Tottenham want Kane. Stand-off, patience required.

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 5

There's some disappointing news surrounding Manchester City's long-standing pursuit of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

According to the information of Alex Crook for talkSPORT, Jack Grealish 'may be rethinking' a transfer to Manchester City, due to concerns over his playing time at the Etihad Stadium.

It is claimed that Jack Grealish may fear that he could become a 'bit-part player' under Pep Guardiola, and thus could decide to remain in Birmingham. Adding to this, talkSPORT state that the 25 year-old is also excited by the new arrivals at his current club so far this summer.

Alex Crook explained, "Manchester City were very confident they would be able to get a deal done, £100 million the fee. That’s big money for a club like Aston Villa, but they aren’t particularly cash-strapped."

"But I think he’s been quietly impressed with the business they’ve been doing. They signed Buendia and they’re looking to bring in Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen so I wonder if that’s altered his thinking."

“Maybe his role at the European Championship – or lack of as he was a back-up player – has perhaps made him rethink going to sit on the bench at Manchester City. It’s not as clear cut as it was a couple weeks ago", Crook continued.

We're going right down the middle with our rumour rating here.

Plenty of "thinks", "wonders", and "maybes" make this sound like complete guesswork from Crook. Only time will tell, but the feeling at present is that Jack Grealish would be keen to take up the opportunity of Champions League football, although a final decision will not be made until after his summer holidays.

Brian Barry-Murphy - Done Deal

It's a piece of official and confirmed information in today's edition.

Former Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy has been announced as the new lead coach for Manchester City's highly-talented Elite Development squad.

You can check out the full academy management structure here.

Departures

Gabriel Jesus - Rumour Rating: 5

Our first departure story concerns Manchester City's Brazilian forward, who had been linked with a move away from the Etihad for several months, until recent claims stated that he had been told by the club that he would be staying beyond this summer.

The latest information comes from Italian newspaper Tuttosport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, who claim that 'contacts' from Juventus with intermediaries for Gabriel Jesus have been made for 'some time now', and another 'approach' was made this week.

As previously reported elsewhere, Tuttosport claim that Manchester City value Gabriel Jesus at between €50 million and €60 million, while the plan from Juventus would be to sign the Brazil forward on a long-term loan, with a buying option.

We're going right down the middle with our rumour rating here.

While City Xtra understand contact between Juventus and Manchester City for Gabriel Jesus to be true, well-placed sources have also indicated that the latter want to retain the services of the former Palmeiras striker, for now.

Yangel Herrera - Rumour Rating: 6.5

There's another potential suitor for the seemingly in-demand Yangel Herrera.

It is widely known by now that Manchester City are looking to raise substantial funding for their pursuit of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, and City Football Group's Venezuelan talent could provide access to the largest transfer sum for fringe players this summer.

According to the information of Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News, Herrera is wanted by 'a lot of clubs', including teams in England - with the likes of Crystal Palace, Southampton, and West Ham all previously linked.

Now, La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are 'showing an interest' in the player, while Brennan also indicates that there is talk of a £20 million fee for him.

The talented midfielder is surely heading through the exit door at the Etihad Stadium this summer, despite previous suggestions that he may be integrated into the first-team set-up - hence the relatively high rumour rating attached to the latest update.

Bernardo Silva - Rumour Rating: 0.5

We're not doing any more than one sentence on this one:

Arsenal are claimed to be 'interested' in Bernardo Silva.

No.

If you do fancy reading the full story, then feel free to check it out here.

Other than that, our rumour rating says all you really need to know.

ES Troyes AC Loans - Rumour Rating: 9

Manchester City now have a high-level destination for their highly-rated youth talents to head to for development at the top of European football.

ES Troyes AC - recently acquired through City Football Group investment - will be playing their football at the top of French football next season, and possibly even for the foreseeable future, and Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News provides some insight into what we can expect.

According to the latest report, Troyes have been picked as ‘the perfect place’ for teenage Brazilian duo Kayky (18) and Metinho (18) to be 'blooded'.

Pep Guardiola is described as being an admirer of Ligue 1 for developing young talent and Manchester City now have a team where they can trial players that wouldn't yet get a work permit to play in Manchester, says Bajkowski.

This gets the highest rumour rating of the day, as it should come as no surprise to anyone to hear of Manchester City wanting to develop young talents at the very top level in France.

Other

Ruben Dias - Rumour Rating: 7.5

There has been an interesting update on the contractual situation of Ruben Dias at Manchester City, courtesy of an exclusive report from the Daily Star.

It is claimed that the Portugal international is now in line to receive a pay rise at Manchester City following his hugely impressive debut season at the Etihad Stadium, securing a basic salary of £140,000-a-week - should he agree to the improved terms on the table.

Despite the relatively unreliable organisation reporting this story, the scenario is one that is very believable given the performances of Dias - hence the rumour rating attached to this one.

