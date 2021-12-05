Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City 'Ready to Launch Attack' For Serie A Star - 'Figures are Being Prepared' By Club

    Manchester City are 'ready to launch an attack' for Fiorentina striker, Dusan Vlahovic with 'figures being prepared' by the Premier League champions.
    Author:

    Rumours surrounding the situation of Dusan Vlahovic have intensified significantly in the past few weeks.

    He's not just making headlines off-the-pitch, on-the-pitch the prolific Serb has scored in each of his last four Serie A games and has taken his tally to 13 in 15 appearances so far this season.

    Fiorentina's owner also confirmed to the club's supporters in the summer that Vlahovic had rejected their contract offer and feels he is now ready for a fresh and tougher challenge.

    There's been the usual clamor by some top European sides for his signature, with Manchester City certainly one of them. Vlahovic is seen as one of the Blues' top targets alongside Borussia Dortmund star, Erling Haaland.

    According to Corriere dello Sport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City are ‘ready to launch the attack’ for the signing of Vlahovic. 

    Read More

    The ‘figures are being prepared’, with the Premier League champions aware that in order for Fiorentina to negotiate, a ‘definitely important proposal’ is needed.

    Corriere dello Sport also reiterates that Arsenal are interested in the 21-year-old and would be willing to match the asking price, but the player remains unconvinced by the North London sides footballing project.

    It's also been reported Vlahovic would ideally prefer a move to Italian giants Juventus. However, Fiorentina would like to avoid that scenario and are hoping that Manchester City do come to the table.

    Whether said deal would be in January or the summer, however, is unknown.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008465985h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City 'Ready to Launch Attack' For Serie A Star - 'Figures are Being Prepared' By Club

    just now
    imago1008455253h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Provides Crucial Injury Update on Man City Star Ahead of Champions League Clash

    1 hour ago
    imago1008454098h
    News

    "I Want to Say Thank You!" - Pep Guardiola Showers Praise on Man City Star After Watford Victory

    3 hours ago
    imago1008446286h
    News

    “We Have to do Our Job!" - Bernardo Silva Provides Thoughts on Developing Title Race With Liverpool and Chelsea

    17 hours ago
    imago1008446291h
    News

    "We Know We Don't Have a Striker!" - Bernardo Silva Discusses Goalscoring Form Following Watford Brace

    18 hours ago
    imago1008446291h
    Match Coverage

    Player Ratings: Watford 1-3 Man City (Premier League)

    19 hours ago
    imago1008387117h
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Line-ups: Watford vs Man City (Premier League)

    22 hours ago
    Pep Guardiol Cover
    News

    "He Says He Will Play" - Pep Guardiola Reveals Identity of Man City Star Who 'Holds the Pain' in Discomfort

    Dec 4, 2021