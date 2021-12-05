Man City 'Ready to Launch Attack' For Serie A Star - 'Figures are Being Prepared' By Club

Manchester City are 'ready to launch an attack' for Fiorentina striker, Dusan Vlahovic with 'figures being prepared' by the Premier League champions.

Rumours surrounding the situation of Dusan Vlahovic have intensified significantly in the past few weeks.

He's not just making headlines off-the-pitch, on-the-pitch the prolific Serb has scored in each of his last four Serie A games and has taken his tally to 13 in 15 appearances so far this season.

Fiorentina's owner also confirmed to the club's supporters in the summer that Vlahovic had rejected their contract offer and feels he is now ready for a fresh and tougher challenge.

There's been the usual clamor by some top European sides for his signature, with Manchester City certainly one of them. Vlahovic is seen as one of the Blues' top targets alongside Borussia Dortmund star, Erling Haaland.

According to Corriere dello Sport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City are ‘ready to launch the attack’ for the signing of Vlahovic.

The ‘figures are being prepared’, with the Premier League champions aware that in order for Fiorentina to negotiate, a ‘definitely important proposal’ is needed.

Corriere dello Sport also reiterates that Arsenal are interested in the 21-year-old and would be willing to match the asking price, but the player remains unconvinced by the North London sides footballing project.

It's also been reported Vlahovic would ideally prefer a move to Italian giants Juventus. However, Fiorentina would like to avoid that scenario and are hoping that Manchester City do come to the table.

Whether said deal would be in January or the summer, however, is unknown.

