Man City ready to make 'strong economic investment' for La Liga winger

Manchester City intend to complete the signing of Valencia winger Ferran Torres (20) this summer, following the departure of Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich, according to CadenaSER in Valencia.

Much has been made of the Premier League club's pursuit of a replacement for Germany international Leroy Sane, after the 23-year-old completed a move to Bayern Munich earlier this month for a fee in the region of €49 million plus add-ons. Several names have been brought to the attention of City fans, including the likes of Leon Bailey, Kingsley Coman, and even former Etihad academy prospect Jadon Sancho.

However, one name was reported earlier this year, and has now been tied into a seemingly significant update from CadenaSER in Valencia. It is claimed that Manchester City 'intends to close the signing' of Ferran Torres (20) 'now', and are willing to make a 'strong economic investment' for the winger.

It is suggested that Valencia intended on renewing the 20-year-old's contract, which expires next summer, and wanted to make Torres one of their three highest-paid players. However, neither the player nor agent agreed to start conversations with the club's sporting director, César Sánchez.

Manchester City will not be without competition however, with CadenaSER stating that there has also been interest from the likes of Manchester United, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool since the turn of the year.

The signing of a winger this summer is expected to be behind the signing of a major centre-back recruit in terms of priorities for Manchester City. In recent days, there have been links between Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli and a switch to Manchester this summer. However, the hard negotiating tactics of Napoli officials and issues surrounding agent changes may cause complications and delays.

