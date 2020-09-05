SI.com
Man City 'ready' to match Serie A clubs asking price for star defender

Adam Booker

Manchester City appear ready to match Aurelio De Laurentiis' asking price of at least €75 million with their new offer for centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly, reports Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sports Italia. 

Fabrizio Romano suggests that the Serie A side expect City to submit a new bid of around €75 million with add-ons included. Talks are still progressing and Napoli are now waiting for the new official bid for the 29-year-old.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Talks have transpired slowly due to friction between the clubs over past deals, forcing the negotiations to be played out between an intermediary, Fali Ramadani who is also Koulibaly’s agent.

With only two weeks left before the Premier League season starts for City, the board will look to close the deal as quickly possible to give the player time to move to his new club and country, which tends to happen slower in the COVID-19 transfer window. 

