Man City 'ready to negotiate' with Bayern Munich - forward has 'agreement in principle'

Manchester City are ready to negotiate with Bayern Munich over the transfer of Leroy Sane this summer, with the player already providing a 'yes' to the Bundesliga side internally, according to SPORTBILD.

The latest report from the German press comes just hours after reports in England suggested that Manchester City were willing to keep Leroy Sane and run down his contract - even if this meant Sane ultimately made a move away from the club for free.

Now, according to SPORTBILD, this is not the case, and Manchester City no longer want to keep Leroy Sane and subsequently are 'willing to negotiate' with the Bundesliga champions. The report goes on to claim that Sane himself does have an 'agreement' in place with the Bavarian club, and has provided an internal 'yes' to Bayern officials.

These reports do seem to be contradicting each other with each passing week, and nothing concrete appears to have moved forward in the transfer saga that is closing in on a year in length.

Bayern Munich evidently have an interest in the player, however their reluctance to meet the asking price of Manchester City appears to be the major stumbling block in negotiations.

-----

