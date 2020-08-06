City Xtra
Man City ready to offer Kalidou Koulibaly 'substantial salary' - meeting with Napoli scheduled next week

Freddie Pye

Manchester City have scheduled a meeting with Napoli next week as their drive to sign Kalidou Koulibaly intensifies following the signing of Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake, according to reports.

The back-to-back signings of the Spanish winger and Dutch central defender have shown a real sign of intent on the part of the Etihad officials. Various sources have claimed that City have spent initial fees of £20.9 million and £40 million respectively on the pair, who have signalled the start of a major summer rebuild in which Pep Guardiola's side could sign as many as five new players in total.

The latest information concerns Kalidou Koulibaly - the club's number one defensive target this summer. However, due to a break down in relationships between Etihad officials and Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis, negotiations have been difficult to put into motion.

47695991

According to FootMercato, Manchester City have officially contacted Napoli to find out about Kalidou Koulibaly's 'exit conditions'. The two parties have planned to meet next week, and a first offer could arrive by then. Koulibaly would be 'delighted' to move to England - his preferred destination, although Manchester United remain interested and are monitoring the situation.

Additionally, it is claimed that over the last two weeks, discussions regarding Kalidou Koulibaly have 'gone a little further'. Manchester City's sporting director Txiki Begiristain has indicated to the player's agent, Fali Ramadani that he is ready to offer a 'substantial salary' to the player to secure his services.

47703569

Recent transfer sums surrounding the Senegalese central defender have been in the region of €80-90 million, however given the Italian side's recent recruitment of Victor Osimhen, there may be an increasing level of willingness to drop their asking price in order to retain some of their initial transfer spend this summer.

