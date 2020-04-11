City Xtra
Man City 'ready to pay' £97.5 million release clause for Serie A forward - Barcelona, Chelsea, and Real Madrid 'unable or unwilling' to pay sum

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are the favourites to sign Inter Milan forward, Lautaro Martinez, and are ready to trigger his £97.5 million release clause following the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by the Sun.

The race for the in-demand Serie A striker has significantly heated up in recent months, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Pep Guardiola's side all linked with an interest in the man most likened to Sergio Aguero.

According to the Sun on Saturday evening, Manchester City are ready to pay the substantial buy-out clause figure for the Inter forward, but only after the coronavirus pandemic has come to an end.

fbl-copa-america-2019-arg-training

It is claimed however, that the other three potential suitors are either unable to trigger the significantly high release clause or are unwilling to do so - thus making Manchester City the clear favourites to sign the 22-year-old.

Given the ongoing global crisis, it is unlikely that we will see an end to this transfer saga in the near future with the summer transfer window being pushed back in line with the indefinite postponement of the current 2019/20 domestic seasons in Europe.

-----

