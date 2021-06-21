Man City 'Ready to Pay' Over €200M For Two Strikers This Summer - Pep Guardiola 'Asks' Chairman For Duo

So you thought transfer rumours couldn't get any wilder? Well here's possibly the craziest suggestion you've heard all summer so far regarding Manchester City.

The striker saga seems to be dragging on for some while longer, with Manchester City officials remaining keen on securing a new centre-forward to replace Sergio Aguero who joined Barcelona at the start of the month.

But while the club appear to have identified their priority targets, securing such names is far from easy, with various directors and head negotiators standing firm on valuations and their intentions of keeping their respective star names.

The latest information to emerge on Monday appears to indicate an intention from the part of Manchester City officials to recruit even heavier than first anticipated, with the suggestion being that Pep Guardiola wants two of the world's best strikers in Sky Blue for next season.

This is according to the information of journalist Ekrem Konur, who claims that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has requested directly to chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak that he wants the club to sign both Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Yes, you really did read that right.

Konur continues by reporting that Manchester City are 'ready to pay' a staggering €210 million for the pair - which, given the reported valuations of both men, would still sit far below their respective asking prices.

The feeling is that both Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund value their star forwards in the region of €170 million, meaning Manchester City would be approximately €100 million below valuation.

The more likely scenario this summer is that Manchester City will pursue one or the other, as opposed to aiming to secure both men at the same time - this is mainly due to the finances that are at stake, and the lack of for the Premier League champions in comparison to previous windows.

Etihad officials' number one target is claimed to be Harry Kane, with the England international making his feelings known in regards to wanting out of Tottenham following the European Championships.

The race is almost certainly set to intensify once the competition has come to a conclusion, and players and agents are more free to discuss their futures.

In the meantime, sit tight and watch all of this unfold...

