Man City 'ready' to send centre-back out on loan this month - three club interested

Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis could be sent out on a loan in January for the player's development, with three clubs reportedly interested in the promising teenager.
Manchester City are reportedly looking to send Taylor Harwood-Bellis out on loan this month, with three teams claimed to be interested in signing the 18-year-old centre-back. 

Harwood-Bellis extended a contract with Manchester City back in December - a deal that now runs until 2024.

At the time of the announcement, the teenager said that he is happy at the club and believes that he is at the right place that will facilitate his development. So far, he has made seven first-team appearances for Pep Guardiola's side. 

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

As per the latest reports, Manchester City believe that sending the player out on loan would be 'crucial' for his development. As of now, Preston North End, Bristol City, and Blackburn Rovers are in the race to loan the player for a season.

The latter in particular have previously signed Tosin Adarabioyo - another Manchester City Academy graduate - last season. Preston have also brought in City players on loan in the past, such as Brandon Barker and Lukas Nmecha in 2018. 

That said, Preston have a much greater need for a defender, after Patrick Bauer's injury ruled him out for the remainder of the season. Given that they will inevitably offer more game time for Harwood- Bellis, it would be hard for Manchester City to ignore a reasonably good offer from the Lancashire-based club.

With that being said, the success and rise of Adarabioyo at Ewood Park offers another excellent opportunity for Harwood-Bellis to receive similar treatment to further establish himself as a future Premier League centre-back.

