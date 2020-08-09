Man City ready to 'slash asking price' for centre-back - La Liga club showing interest

Manchester City are reportedly ready to 'slash' their asking price for centre-back Nicolas Otamendi this summer, with interest from La Liga intensifying according to the latest claims on Sunday morning.

The experienced Argentine defender has fallen relatively out of favour in the plans of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, and with increased plans to recruit further in the centre of defence in addition to Nathan Ake, Otamendi's playing time has fallen further into doubt.

According to the Sun, Manchester City are ready to 'slash' their asking price for Nicolas Otamendi and are willing to sell the Argentine for just £8 million. La Liga club Valencia retain an interest in the defender, and are able to afford his £100,000-a-week wages - a staggering claim considering the substantial financial issues facing the Mestalla club that ultimately lead to the swift move for Ferran Torres earlier this month.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It is expected that Manchester City will move for another central defender this summer, to act as a first-choice option to partner Aymeric Laporte. The likes of Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, Sevilla's Diego Carlos, and Benfica's Ruben Dias have all been mooted as potential options for Etihad officials.

32-year-old Nicolas Otamendi has endured a relatively inconsistent time at the Etihad Stadium, since joining the club at the height of the Pellegrini era in August 2015. That being said, 'the General' has won nine trophies in his time at the Etihad Stadium, registering 210 appearances and scoring 11 goals in that time.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

------

