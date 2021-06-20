Man City Ready To Smash Premier League Transfer Record This Summer For Player Pep Guardiola Labelled As 'Incredible'

Manchester City are ready to smash the Premier League transfer record for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, whilst at the same time are 'reluctant' to fight until the last day for Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane.

The Premier League duo seem to be Manchester City's prime targets this summer. Harry Kane is seen as the natural heir to Sergio Agüero's throne, after publicly declaring his desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of major trophies.

The situation surrounding Jack Grealish is a bit different. Pep Guardiola is clearly an admirer of the England international and the player himself desires to play on Europe's biggest stage.

The only stumbling block in that transfer has been the price - until now.

Mike McGrath and Sam Wallace in the Telegraph have reported Manchester City are set to smash the Premier League transfer record for Jack Grealish.

READ MORE: Man City set to secure first signing of the summer transfer window

READ MORE: City defender's camp make suggestion on player's future

That record is currently held by Paul Pogba's transfer from Juventus to Manchester United, who made a sensational return to Old Trafford for a fee of £83.1 million.

If these reports are to be believed, Manchester City are preparing a sum north of that.

Alongside Jack Grealish, the saga linking Harry Kane to Manchester City rumbles on.

The Telegraph's report say Daniel Levy is 'determined' to keep hold of his star striker and the Etihad club are 'reluctant' to fight until the last days of the transfer window to capture his signature.

Manchester City are reportedly to be prioritising a striker this summer, but if rumours linking Bernardo Silva with a move away from the club prove to be true, attentions could switch to acquiring a player of Jack Grealish's calibre.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra