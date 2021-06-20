Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Man City Ready To Smash Premier League Transfer Record This Summer For Player Pep Guardiola Labelled As 'Incredible'

Manchester City are ready to smash the Premier League transfer record for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, whilst at the same time are 'reluctant' to fight until the last day for Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane.
Author:
Publish date:

The Premier League duo seem to be Manchester City's prime targets this summer. Harry Kane is seen as the natural heir to Sergio Agüero's throne, after publicly declaring his desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of major trophies.

The situation surrounding Jack Grealish is a bit different. Pep Guardiola is clearly an admirer of the England international and the player himself desires to play on Europe's biggest stage.

The only stumbling block in that transfer has been the price - until now.

Mike McGrath and Sam Wallace in the Telegraph have reported Manchester City are set to smash the Premier League transfer record for Jack Grealish.

READ MORE: Man City set to secure first signing of the summer transfer window

READ MORE: City defender's camp make suggestion on player's future

That record is currently held by Paul Pogba's transfer from Juventus to Manchester United, who made a sensational return to Old Trafford for a fee of £83.1 million.

If these reports are to be believed, Manchester City are preparing a sum north of that. 

Alongside Jack Grealish, the saga linking Harry Kane to Manchester City rumbles on. 

The Telegraph's report say Daniel Levy is 'determined' to keep hold of his star striker and the Etihad club are 'reluctant' to fight until the last days of the transfer window to capture his signature. 

Manchester City are reportedly to be prioritising a striker this summer, but if rumours linking Bernardo Silva with a move away from the club prove to be true, attentions could switch to acquiring a player of Jack Grealish's calibre. 

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

sipa_33427739
Transfer Rumours

Man City Ready To Smash Premier League Transfer Record This Summer For Player Pep Guardiola Labelled As 'Incredible'

1003077473
News

Kevin de Bruyne Makes Stance on Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger Following Champions League Final Clash

1003169455
Transfer Rumours

Man City And Man United Set To Make An Offer For Real Madrid Star - Contract Demands Revealed

37056547
Transfer Rumours

Man City Reveal Stance To Barcelona Regarding Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte

1002344716
Transfer Rumours

Man City Star Eyed by European Giants as Possible Replacement for France International With Uncertain Future

1002587394
News

Man City Set To Unveil First Pre-Season Fixture

1002918770 (1)
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola's Left-Back Options For Next Season Outlined, Centre-Back Sales Highlighted - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #10

1003019543
Transfer Rumours

Man City Star Declares Himself 'Open to Offers' - Significant Hurdle Blocks Possible La Liga Switch