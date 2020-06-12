Man City 'ready' to spend up to €50 million on Bundesliga full-back - club seek 'real competition' for Kyle Walker

Manchester City are 'ready' to spend up to €50 million on Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi, on-loan at Borussia Dortmund, according to DefensaCentral.

The defensive full-back positions have proven to be a major problem for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola over a number of seasons, with injuries and poor form meaning a lack of consistency in personnel has been prevalent. The arrival of Kyle Walker in 2017 has added some element of consistency, however the lack of genuine competition for his position has meant the England international has become overworked to some extent.

According to DefensaCentral, Manchester City are 'ready to reach' a sum of €50 million to secure the signing of the Moroccan international, who has come on leaps and bounds in his two seasons on-loan at Borussia Dortmund.

It is claimed that not only does Pep Guardiola's side have 'large amounts' available in order to bolster their defensive line, but they are also 'seeking real competition' for Kyle Walker, following the underwhelming season produced by Joao Cancelo.

However, given the 21-year-old's success in the Bundesliga over the past two seasons, the list of potential suitors is relatively extensive with around six clubs claimed to be interested in the versatile full-back. DefensaCentral suggest that along with Borussia Dortmund, the likes of PSG, Inter Milan, Juventus, Chelsea and Tottenham are also interested.

Claims of an interest in the Moroccan full-back come after weeks of speculation linking Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo with a move to the Etihad Stadium, as part of a swap deal that would see Joao Cancelo move in the opposite direction. Those claims seems to have taken a turn and don't look likely to come to fruition.

