City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'ready' to spend up to €50 million on Bundesliga full-back - club seek 'real competition' for Kyle Walker

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are 'ready' to spend up to €50 million on Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi, on-loan at Borussia Dortmund, according to DefensaCentral.

The defensive full-back positions have proven to be a major problem for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola over a number of seasons, with injuries and poor form meaning a lack of consistency in personnel has been prevalent. The arrival of Kyle Walker in 2017 has added some element of consistency, however the lack of genuine competition for his position has meant the England international has become overworked to some extent.

According to DefensaCentral, Manchester City are 'ready to reach' a sum of €50 million to secure the signing of the Moroccan international, who has come on leaps and bounds in his two seasons on-loan at Borussia Dortmund.

It is claimed that not only does Pep Guardiola's side have 'large amounts' available in order to bolster their defensive line, but they are also 'seeking real competition' for Kyle Walker, following the underwhelming season produced by Joao Cancelo.

47012518

However, given the 21-year-old's success in the Bundesliga over the past two seasons, the list of potential suitors is relatively extensive with around six clubs claimed to be interested in the versatile full-back. DefensaCentral suggest that along with Borussia Dortmund, the likes of PSG, Inter Milan, Juventus, Chelsea and Tottenham are also interested.

47012621

Claims of an interest in the Moroccan full-back come after weeks of speculation linking Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo with a move to the Etihad Stadium, as part of a swap deal that would see Joao Cancelo move in the opposite direction. Those claims seems to have taken a turn and don't look likely to come to fruition.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

We’ve been nominated for an award at the 2020 Football Blogging Awards - to support City Xtra, simply click HERE and head to ‘Best Club Content Creator - Premier League’, and vote ‘Man City Xtra’!

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'I hope he stays but no one will begrudge him if that was the outcome' - Former defender fears Man City may lose star player

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott spoke to The Football Show about Belgian superstar, Kevin De Bruyne's future at the club.

Matt Astbury

Leaked: First 'real photo' of 2020/21 Man City third shirt - away shirt also revealed

The first 'real photo' of the 2020/21 Manchester City third shirt has emerged courtesy of reputable football products website, Footy Headlines.

Freddie Pye

Man City are one of four clubs 'interested' in highly-rated La Liga winger - Man United, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund also mentioned

Manchester City are one of four top European clubs claimed to be interested in the highly-rated Valencia winger Ferran Torres, according to Guillem Balague in conversation with SPORT.

Freddie Pye

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Arsenal (Premier League)

Anthony Taylor is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, as Manchester City take on Arsenal in the return of Premier League action.

Freddie Pye

Bundesliga star has been on Man City's radar for 'over a year' - would be an 'ideal signing'

Manchester City have had Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz 'on their radar' for 'over a year', according to Dean Jones of Bleacher Report.

Freddie Pye

by

Freddie Pye

Man City step up training with friendly at Etihad Stadium involving first-team players

Manchester City have stepped up preparations for the return of the Premier League with a friendly fixture involving first-team players at the Etihad Stadium, as revealed by groundsman Lee Jackson on Twitter.

Freddie Pye

La Liga stars entourage 'already in contact' with Man City and Man United - player wants to leave

Manchester City and Manchester United have 'already been in contact' with Valencia winger Ferran Torres, after the player has expressed a desire to leave the club.

harryasiddall

Man City staff member's future 'closely linked' to Pep Guardiola

Details surrounding the contract agreed to by Manchester City's latest coaching recruit Juanma Lillo, have been revealed by Marca.

harryasiddall

"If we receive offers, we will analyse them." - Lyon official discusses future of reported Man City target

Olympique Lyonnais sporting director, Juninho has opened up on the future of reported Manchester City target Houssem Aouar, as relayed by Get French Football News on Thursday morning.

Freddie Pye

Man City take action after 'senior players raised concerns' about coaching staff

The appointment of Juanma Lillo as Pep Guardiola's assistant followed 'concerns' from the players about the need for a new voice on the coaching staff, allege 90min.

markgough96