Man City 'Ready' to Submit Cristiano Ronaldo Offer - Major Developments in Negotiations Expected Today

Manchester City are prepared to make an official bid to land Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, according to several reports.

The Premier League champions have emerged as the leading candidates to sign the 36-year-old ahead of the transfer deadline next week after failing in their long-drawn pursuit of Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane.

It has emerged that City have a 'total agreement' in place to sign the Portugal international, who has made his desire to leave by informing his current side that would like to not be involved in Juventus' matchday squad against Empoli on Saturday to try and seal a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Additionally, it was stated that Juventus are expected to accept a official bid worth €30 million from City for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Alfredo Pedullà has suggested that City are 'ready' to make their offer to Juventus as they eye a late swoop for Ronaldo to fill the void down the middle after missing out on signing Kane this summer.

As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio, Ronaldo did not train with his current side despite being spotted at Juventus' training ground on Friday morning, and has already left the training center amid talk of a sensational switch to City.

Fabrizio Romano has added that Ronaldo spent around 40 minutes at the training ground on Friday after bidding farewell to his teammates, as he awaits his agent Jorge Mendes to bring an official offer from City after expressing his desire to leave Juventus in these 'next hours'.

It has been mentioned that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has negotiated a transfer fee for his client with City, who will come close to Juventus' demands by presenting an offer in the region of €30 million for the striker, who has been offered a two-year contract worth €15 million-per-year at the Etihad Stadium.

Furthermore, key developments are expected in this transfer saga in these coming hours on Friday, with Samuel Luckhurst of Manchester Evening News suggesting that City's pursuit of Ronaldo is 'gathering a lot of pace' with four days left before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

City are working to sanction the sales of a few key stars before proceeding with their pursuit of Ronaldo, who is entering the final year of his contract in Turin.

Raheem Sterling has been touted as a candidate whose exit is being discussed by the club, as the England international would be allowed to leave for the right price despite netting in City's 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City at the weekend,

City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to keep hold of Gabriel Jesus, who has been the Old Lady's top transfer target this summer. It was even suggested that Juventus would be highly interested in brokering an exchange deal for Ronaldo that would see Jesus head the other way.

