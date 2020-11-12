Man City 'really admire' Premier League star - uncertain whether he's on their 'future agenda'

Manchester City 'really admire' Aston Villa midfielder, Jack Grealish, reports the Athletic’s David Ornstein, however he 'wasn't on their agenda' in the summer transfer window, and it is uncertain whether he will be in the future.

The 25 year-old midfielder has been linked with most big Premier League clubs, as one might expect when an Englishman boasts such a significant and impressive skillset.

With David Silva now gone from the Manchester City midfield, and some calling for reinforcements in an attacking midfield role, Jack Grealish could be an excellent fit for Pep Guardiola’s side.

After an impressive season in 2019/20, putting up a team-leading 10 goals and eight assists in all competitions, Jack Grealish has found himself at the top of the shopping lists of many big clubs.

At just 25 years-old, Grealish is the perfect age to make his move to one of England or even Europe’s elite clubs.

Popular statistics website Transfermarkt has the mercurial midfielder valued at £38 million, however the most recent transfer window indicated that Aston Villa may ask for nearly double that, despite the coronavirus-hit financial market.

