Man City 'really interested' in Barcelona star - player exchange deal considered

markgough96

Manchester City are 'really interested' in Barcelona player Nelson Semedo, following talk that Barcelona would be interested in a swap deal for Joao Cancelo, say Spanish media outlet SPORT as relayed by Sport Witness.

SPORT reported last week that Barcelona would consider the possibility of a player exchange deal involving Nelson Semedo and Joao Cancelo. Now, they add that City are 'really interested' in Semedo, which would make a deal more likely.

real-madrid-cf-v-fc-barcelona-la-liga
(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola's side are said to be willing to sign Semedo as a normal transfer in addition to the possible exchange involving Cancelo. The Catalan club reportedly value Semedo at over €40m.

The two Portugal internationals share the same agent in Jorge Mendes, and he is alleged to be aware of City's interest in Semedo in addition to Barcelona's interest in Cancelo.

manchester-city-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The majority of City fans would not be surprised to see the departure of Cancelo in the summer. Since the full-back arrived from Juventus in the summer, the defender has struggled to dislodge Kyle Walker as Guardiola's first-choice.

