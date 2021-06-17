Man City 'Really Pushing' and 'Insisting' on Signing Premier League Star - Updates Could Come in the 'Next Hours or Days'

Manchester City are ‘really pushing’ and 'insisting' for the signing of Tottenham's Harry Kane, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The reliable Italian journalist interestingly suggests in his new podcast episode that some updates on the situation surrounding Manchester City and the Tottenham forward could come in ‘the next hours or days’.

The Etihad club’s interest in Tottenham’s star striker is no secret.

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero officially departed the club for FC Barcelona this month, and the club’s key decision makers are seemingly insistent on bringing in a replacement for their all time leading goal scorer.

READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte targets Madrid switch this summer

READ MORE: Fernandinho contract situation to be resolved in coming days

Speaking on his podcast 'Here We Go', Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Premier League champions are ‘really insisting’ on signing the 27-year-old England international.

However, the North London club’s position has remained clear, says Romano; The answer is ‘no’ and that Harry Kane will not be leaving. It is claimed that Daniel Levy's club will want a ‘crazy bid’ or else the player will be staying beyond the summer transfer window.

READ MORE: Man City set to secure first signing of the summer transfer window

READ MORE: City defender's camp make suggestion on player's future

To add to the saga, the Premier League’s release of the 2021/22 fixture list revealed that Tottenham and Manchester City will face off on the opening day of the domestic season.

This twist in the tale has prompted some sources within Tottenham to claim that the club will not allow any deal to go ahead before that opening day clash, or demand that Kane.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra