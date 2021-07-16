Man City Receive Boost in Pursuit of Aston Villa Star - Club Could Consider Cashing in on Midfielder

Aston Villa would be open to sanction a sale for Jack Grealish if an irrefutable offer is put on the table, according to reports.

Manchester City are pursuing a move for the Villa academy graduate, who registered seven goals and 12 assists in 27 league appearances last term.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a big-money swoop for the England international, with reports suggesting that the Etihad hierarchy remain confident in their abilities to strike a deal for the midfielder, who has four years left on his current deal.

It has further been said that talks between the clubs are set to intensify in the coming weeks, and with the European Championships knocked off the calendar, negotiations could advance as Pep Guardiola's side look to bolster their attacking outlets ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

READ MORE: Private confidence over signing of current Premier League star

READ MORE: Primary Man City target expected to reiterate desire to leave

During his appearance on The Football Terrace's The Done Deal Show, Dean Jones explained that despite the club's public stance, Villa will consider letting their skipper leave if they receive an offer too good to turn down, especially given the financial climate of the post-pandemic transfer market.

As per previous reports, the Birmingham side would be open to accepting a huge offer for their talisman – particularly in the vicinity of £89 million, a fee that would smash Manchester City’s current transfer record.

Jones said; "The interesting thing here [regarding Villa's stance on Jack Grealish] is, publicly, you’ll see Aston Villa are very strong, hinting that he is not for sale and that the club don't wish to lose him."

READ MORE: Serie A side 'remain alert' during pursuit of Man City midfielder

READ MORE: Man City confirm first and second pre-season fixtures

“I’m told that’s not completely true. Behind the scenes, there is an open-mindedness [that] if a ridiculous offer comes in for Grealish, then the club will have to consider that. And you have to consider that the player is obviously going to want to go at that point.”

Moreover, Pep Guardiola is keen on adding the 25-year-old to his ranks as the Manchester outfit aim to challenge on all fronts again next season, with Grealish considered as an exciting addition to their star-studded attack.

It has also been claimed that the Premier League champions are willing to smash their transfer record to broker a deal for Grealish, and the club's chase could be aided by the midfielder's desire to play Champions League and learn under the Catalan boss.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra