Man City Receive Major Boost in Erling Haaland Pursuit As European Club 'Rule Out' Move for Striker

Manchester City have been handed a significant boost in their chase of Erling Haaland, as Real Madrid have reportedly dropped out of the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund striker.

The Premier League champions have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old marksman for several months, as they try and acquire the services of a top centre-forward to replace Sergio Aguero, who signed for Barcelona in June.

After failing to secure the arrival of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane in the summer, Pep Guardiola's side are seeking to defend their league crown and possibly go one step further in the Champions League without an out-and-out striker among their ranks.

It was reported in October that the Sky Blues are 'ready' to sign Haaland when his £64 million release clause kicks in next summer, with the Manchester side 'planning meetings' with the striker's agent Mino Raiola in January.

The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for the Leeds-born forward, who has registered 13 goals and four assists in 10 outings across all competitions this season.

According to Josep Pedrerol, whose information has been translated and relayed by Infinite Madrid, Real Madrid have ruled out a move for Haaland as they have 'assumed' that the forward will move to the Premier League in 2022.

It has been stated previously that Manchester City want to improve their ties with Mino Raiola as they try and plot a move for Haaland, who desires to move to the England as he looks for a new challenge.

City had recently emerged as one of the leading contenders to lure Haaland from Dortmund owing to their ties with Puma, who are set to tempt the Norway international with a sensational sponsorship package of £50 million over a period of four years.

Moreover, it has been stated that Raiola is set to hold talks with the Etihad hierarchy in January over a possible switch to the east side of Manchester for Haaland, whose father Alfie, is good friends with Bjorn Gulden - Norwegian chief executive of Puma.

