Man City Receive Major Boost In Left-Back Pursuit – Player 'Ready' To Listen To Offers

Manchester City have been handed a massive boost in their reported pursuit of Alex Grimaldo having made initial contacts with SL Benfica recently, as per the latest reports.

The Blues have been linked with a multitude of left back’s from across Europe, with the likes of Sporting’s Nuno Mendes, Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico and Atalanta’s Robin Gosens all reportedly being on Txiki Begiristain’s shortlist.

Nevertheless, a move for strengthening the left-back position was deferred to next year’s summer owing the clubs high ambitions of signing both Jack Grealish and Harry Kane in the ongoing window.

In an interesting turn of events, according to a recently emerged report, Manchester City have opened talks with Benfica to sign Alex Grimaldo, with a deal ready to be done for €30 million.

READ MORE: How Jack Grealish and Harry Kane are impacting Sterling's contract

READ MORE: Jack Grealish's Man City medical details revealed in recent reports

The Cityzens had first been linked with the 25-year-old back in May but plans for a new left-back have been shelved since then.

Adding to Sunday's report, Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida has provided an update around the player’s situation, stating Alex Grimaldo has informed Benfica that he wants to listen to offers from the English Champions.

READ MORE: John Stones closes in on bumper new Man City contract

READ MORE: City forward visits club training ground ahead of potential transfer

This news from the player’s camp comes as a major boost for Manchester City if they decide to put their foot on the gas and bring the player over to the Etihad Stadium.

The 25-year-old is an attack minded left-back, frequently seen putting in gorgeous crosses with his left foot. He is calm and nonchalant in possession but is usually seen barking orders to his teammates, displaying his strong leadership qualities.

If Grimaldo sets course for Manchester, he will link up with a familiar face namely Manchester City’s Ruben Dias, who was bought from Benfica in the 2020/21 summer transfer window and has so far exceeded all expectations.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra