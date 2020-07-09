City Xtra
Man City receive significant update in possible move for Bayern Munich midfielder

markgough96

Man City have been dealt a blow in any plans the club may have had about pursuing Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, with the Spaniard uninterested in a move to the Etihad, according to Athletic journalist David Ornstein. 

Thiago (29), played with City coach Pep Guardiola at Barcelona and the Catalan also went to a great effort to bring the player to Bayern Munich in 2013. 

However, it appears that Thiago has had enough of Guardiola's management - with Ornstein reporting that the midfielder has no desire to be reunited with his former coach. 

There is also nothing to indicate that City possess an interest in attempting to bring Thiago to the Etihad when the transfer window opens. Instead, it seems that Premier League rivals Liverpool have placed themselves at the front of the queue, should Thiago opt to leave Germany. 

This season, Thiago has played 36 times for Bayern Munich, scoring 3 goals.

