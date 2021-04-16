Man City receive significant update in pursuit of high-profile midfield target – special contract clause revealed

Manchester City have received a significant update in their rumoured pursuit of Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, with the club now aware of a special clause in the player’s contract, according to the latest information on Friday.

Jack Grealish signed a five-year extension with Aston Villa just last year which tied him with the club until 2025.

Now, major details of his contract have been revealed, in an exclusive report from Football Insider.

Manchester City are rumoured to be interested in bringing the Englishman to the Etihad Stadium in the upcoming transfer window and have explored the opportunity of a possible move, but the enormous €100 million transfer fee demanded by Aston Villa was said to be ‘prohibitive’ and ruled out the possibility of a move.

In a major update to Manchester City’s pursuit of the 25 year old, they have been made aware of a ‘buyout clause’ included in the contract which was signed last September.

The buy-out clause allows any team to trigger a transfer for a ‘set value’ subject to personal agreement with the player, though any specific figure has not been revealed yet. It is rare to see buyout clauses in English top tier football, but this revelation is a major update for club’s trying to sign the midfielder.

Manchester City’s top decision makers and manager Pep Guardiola are said to be keen admirers of the highly talented midfielder, who has himself been seemingly flirting with City fans on social media.

It was reported earlier this month that Grealish would prefer a move to the blue half of Manchester and spend his peak years fighting for titles on all four fronts.

Aston Villa have hugely ambitious and billionaire owners Wes Edens and Naseef Sawiris, who are in no hurry to sell the player who is under contract till 2025, making it difficult to strong arm them into selling Grealish for a lower fee.

