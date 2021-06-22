Man City Receive Transfer Boost As Premier League Midfielder 'Open To Idea Of Leaving' Current Club - Chelsea, Man United, Liverpool All Mentioned

Manchester City have received a boost in their pursuit of a long-term replacement for the ageing Fernandinho, as one primary target is reportedly 'open to the idea' of leaving his current club this summer.

The Premier League champions are known to be actively searching for long-term replacements for their current club captain - who is expected to put pen to paper on a 12-month extension to his expiring contract.

Despite the signing of Rodri from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019, the feeling is that Etihad officials are not completely satisfied with their options in defensive midfield, and require further strengthening either this summer or next.

One name that continues to crop up on the subject of Manchester City's defensive midfield plans is West Ham United's Declan Rice - who is also subject to interest from a number of other top Premier League clubs.

According to the information of Dean Jones at Eurosport, Declan Rice is 'increasingly open to the idea' of leaving the London Stadium this summer - with Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea being the 'most likely' to lead a chase for the England international.

The report references sources close to the player, who believe that Declan Rice's 'head has been turned' and that he is interested in pursuing a move to a bigger club.

However, the finances surrounding the midfielder could act as a major stumbling block, with West Ham reportedly valuing the player at more than the £70 million they valued him at last year - and this is before Rice looks for a rise on his £150,000-a-week wages if he moves clubs plus a substantial signing on fee.

Eurosport continue by reporting that Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool were assured by 'people acting on behalf of the player' earlier this year that Rice would consider leaving London when he does leave West Ham - however Chelsea remain favourites.

While striker and creative midfield remain the priorities for Manchester City this summer, it also appears as though club officials have made their decision on left-sided full-back too - despite the ongoing concerns surrounding Benjamin Mendy.

The Frenchman is expected to remain at the club beyond the summer transfer window, mainly due to potential suitors not being able to afford his lofty wages. Oleksandr Zinchenko is subsequently expected to become first-choice, with Joao Cancelo and Nathan Ake as back-up options.

