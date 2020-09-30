Man City refuse player exchange offer from Barcelona

Manchester City are categorically not interested in taking Barcelona midfielder Rafinha in exchange for Eric Garcia in the coming days, according to the latest reports from England.

Following Pep Guardiola's confirmation that the 19-year-old Spanish defender would not be signing a new contract at the Etihad Stadium, various reports from both England and Spain have been linking the player with a switch to Barcelona. However, the difference in valuations have meant negotiations for the player have advanced very little over the course of the transfer window.

According to Martin Blackburn of the Sun, Manchester City are NOT interested in taking Rafinha (28) in exchange for Eric Garcia. Barcelona have put the idea forward over the past few days, but the deal will not be happening.

Claims on Tuesday night had suggested that Manchester City were 'thinking' about the offer put on the table from Barcelona concerning Rafinha. Despite the Premier League club seemingly having no interest in the player, the same report did suggest that the two clubs are discussing the possibility of including a player in a deal for Eric Garcia, with Barcelona seemingly unwilling to meet City's €25M/€30M valuation.

