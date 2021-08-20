Man City Refuse to Sign Former Man United Forward Amid Ongoing Pursuit of Tottenham Star

Manchester City dismissed the idea of signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus as an alternative to Harry Kane this week, according to reports.

With less than two weeks left before the transfer window shuts, the Premier League champions have turned their attention to striking a deal for the England captain after securing the arrival of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million in early August.

After failing to find the back of the net in their opening two competitive fixtures of the 2021/22 campaign, Pep Guardiola's side are in dire need to bring an out-and-out striker to the Etihad Stadium despite claiming league and cup glory without operating a recognised number nine for large parts of last season.

It was reported recently that City had been handed the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus for £25 million, with the Manchester side desperate to land a number nine before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

As reported by Sam Lee of The Athletic, it was proposed by the ex-Real Madrid talisman's agent Jorge Mendes that City sign Ronaldo instead of Kane this summer, but Guardiola's side refused to switch their focus to the veteran striker, and are 'determined' to try and sign Kane by the end of the month.

It had emerged previously that the Portugal international had 'offered himself' to City amid heavy speculation surrounding the 36-year-old striker's future in Turin, with his existing deal at the Allianz Stadium set to expire next year.

After reports linking Ronaldo with a move to east Manchester were rubbished, the five-time Champions League winner took matters into his own hands by confirming on social media that recent reports linking him with a move away from Juventus weren't accurate.

Despite being linked with a host of alternatives to Kane in recent months, it is believed that the Manchester outfit are pushing to sign the 28-year-old, who is anticipating a breakthrough in his desired move to City before the end of the week.

While City are extremely unlikely to switch their focus to Ronaldo this late in the transfer window, the Champions League winners have tabled an improved offer worth £125 million for Kane, who has informed Tottenham that he will be available to play for his current side despite having his heart set on joining Guardiola's side.

It has emerged that Kane is 'anxious' for a move to City to be done and dusted, as the striker fears that the opportunity to play for the five-time Premier League winners will be gone forever if he doesn't manage to swap Tottenham for City by the end of the month.

Kane wasn't part of his side's travelling squad for their Europa Conference League defeat against Portugese side Paços de Ferreira, with Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo stating that his absence was down to fitness issues, and it remains to be seen if the forward features against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

