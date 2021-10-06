Man City ‘Regularly Watching’ Potential €100M Bundesliga Star Amid Strong Competition From European Rivals - Man United Also Mentioned

Manchester City are keeping regular tabs on the progress of Bayer Leverkusen teenage sensation Florian Wirtz, according to a new report.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the hottest young prospects across Europe after swapping Cologne for Leverkusen in 2020.

Wirtz, who has five years left on his current deal at the Bay Arena, is being tagged as a future superstar in German football after enjoying a breakthrough 2020/21 campaign, during which he registered 16 direct goal contributions.

After making a sensational start to the season with six goals and five assists in eight appearances across all competitions, Wirtz has been linked with some of the top sides across the competition, including Manchester City.

According to German magazine Sports BILD, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, City are 'regularly watching' the attacking midfielder, but could face stiff competition in the race for his signature from local rivals Manchester United.

Wirtz could warrant a sensational transfer sum in the vicinity of €100 million if his stock continues to rise among the elite clubs across Europe, with reports suggesting that City were previously watching the Pulheim-born star 'intensely'.

It has further been stated that members of Wirtz's family had conducted meetings with representatives from clubs such as City back in 2019, though he eventually signed for Leverkusen, who have raised his salary to around €5 million-per-year.

Wirtz's father has not deemed a potential switch to a big club out of the realms of possibility - predicting that top clubs from England could soon 'get serious’ about the teenager.

His father said, as quoted by BILD: “Florian (Wirtz) is a young player. He has to mature. It would be wrong to interrupt this process.

“It’s a great goal to play in the 2022 World Cup. For that, Florian’s training must continue calmly and continuously."

