Man City Reject Chance To Sign Portuguese Defender - Club Offered 'More Attractive' Proposal

Manchester City have rejected a proposal from Sporting Lisbon concerning Nuno Mendes, where the left-back would have moved to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2022 instead of the present.

The latest reports in the saga linking Nuno Mendes to Manchester City have come from A Bola, as translated by Sport Witness.

The Portuguese news outlet claim that Sporting offered the Blues a 'more attractive' offer where the Portugal international would be sold for a much lower price than initially demanded, but the player would move in 2022 rather than this summer.

With Manchester City's obvious need to secure a long term left-back as soon as possible, the offer was rejected but 'all scenarios remain on the table'.

The contacts between Manchester City and Sporting did start 'weeks ago', but Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid have also got their eyes firmly set on the talents of the teenager.

Pep Guardiola and Etihad officials have reportedly already set aside €60 million plus €10 million in bonuses for Nuno Mendes' transfer - which would make him the biggest sale in the history of Sporting Lisbon.

Despite rejecting the proposed offer, Manchester City are set to return for more intense talks after the European Championships, where Nuno Mendes is set to have a starring role for defending champions Portugal.

