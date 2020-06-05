City Xtra
Man City reject loan offer for high-profile winger - club have 'other plans'

Nathan Allen

Manchester City have turned down a loan offer for academy forward Jayden Braaf from Dutch side NAC Breda. 

NAC Breda have had a loan partnership with Manchester City since 2016, with City academy prospects such as the likes of Enes Unal and Manu García enjoying spells in the Netherlands.

But it looks like the Etihad side are unwilling to let one of their most promising youngsters follow the same path, with Football Oranje reporting that Manchester City have rejected a loan offer from Breda for Jayden Braaf. 

tottenham-hotspur-v-manchester-city-premier-league-2 (3)
(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

It seems that the club have "other plans" for the player's career, although what these are exactly remains unclear. Braaf has recently been the subject of several links away from Manchester, as his pathway to the first-team still appears to be blocked.

The 17-year-old is a youth international with the Netherlands, and played for several youth sides in his home country before joining Manchester City's academy in 2018. 

