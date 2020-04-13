Man City reject swap deal between star forward and Juventus winger

Manchester City have rejected the idea of a direct swap between Gabriel Jesus and Juventus winger Douglas Costa, according to reports from Repubblica.

City believe that as Jesus is younger - 23 compared to Costa's 29 - they would want extra money in addition to Costa to complete any deal.

Jesus was enjoying perhaps his finest season at Manchester City prior to the coronavirus outbreak, having scored 18 goals and assisting a further nine in all competitions.

Costa, meanwhile, has had his season plagued by injuries and had started just five league games in the 2019/20 season, and has failed to score even once in Serie A.

The winger worked with Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich, where the Catalan bought Costa from Shakhtar Donetsk after two years at the club. The Brazilian then won the following two German championships and secured a German cup, as well as a German Supercup trophy before he left for Juventus in 2017.

