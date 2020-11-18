SI.com
City Xtra
Man City 'relaunch' for long-chased summer target - €60 million fee mentioned

Adam Booker

If you thought you had heard the last of the Kalidou Koulibaly talk, then think again. After a long summer of failed negotiations, rumours of executives unwilling to speak to each other, false reports of deals done and bags packed, the Koulibaly birds have once again started singing.

Neapolitan news source Area Napoli, as translated by Sport Witness, have shared news from journalist Fabio Santini that Manchester City have relaunched for Koulibaly - offering €60 million. Napoli club president Aurelio De Laurentiis replied that for such a sum, "he does not even sit down to talk…"

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Throughout the summer, De Laurentiis was firm in his valuation of the Senegalese centre-back - a whopping fee that fluctuated in the region of between €75 million to €90 million. The reports were that Manchester City only bid a maximum amount of €65 million, which was scoffed at by the Serie A giants.

The Etihad club look to have found their man in late summer signing Rubén Dias, but perhaps they will go back in for Koulibaly to guarantee the solidity of their defensive force...

