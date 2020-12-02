Man City 'remain in the market' for a defender - Ajax star set to be allowed to be leave the club

Ajax full back Nicolas Tagliafico is set to sign a new contract with the club - however, it will contain an 'informal agreement' to allow the star to leave should a reasonable offer arrive, reports the Mail.

Manchester City, meanwhile, 'remain in the market for a left-back', and could be set to capitalise on the Argentine's availability. Ajax would reportedly be willing to do business for a sum less than the £23 million they asked for last summer.

City were linked with the defender at that time, but rumours suggested the club opted to focus their funds elsewhere. Nevertheless, the problems at left-back have continued, which makes a signing in the role likely at the end of the season.

(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tagliafico is said to be desperate to move to a club in a more competitive league on a bigger stage, such as the Premier League. Leicester City are also said to be interested in signing the Ajax left-back.

A move in January is unlikely, but negotiations may begin next summer. In the meantime, the defender, with 27 caps for Argentina to his name, will be hoping international teammate Sergio Aguero can put in a few nice words about him to Pep Guardiola.

-----

