Man City remain 'interested' in Juventus defender - club and player do not want to sell

Manchester City do still remain 'interested' in Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci; however, the club are not interested in selling the Italian and he himself wants to stay at the club, according to Romeo Agresti of Goal.

The veteran has been linked with a switch to Manchester numerous times since Pep Guardiola took charge of the club. However, recent reports suggest that a move is simply not going to happen.

(Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

Agresti says Bonucci is happy at Juventus and does not want to leave the club anytime soon. Adding to that, the club are not remotely interested in selling one of their key men, meaning any transfer is highly unlikely.

Manchester City are still looking for that illusive central defender to replace club captain Vincent Kompany; but if these reports are anything to go by, club chiefs will have to look elsewhere.

