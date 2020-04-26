City Xtra
Man City remain 'interested' in Juventus defender - club and player do not want to sell

harryasiddall

Manchester City do still remain 'interested' in Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci; however, the club are not interested in selling the Italian and he himself wants to stay at the club, according to Romeo Agresti of Goal. 

The veteran has been linked with a switch to Manchester numerous times since Pep Guardiola took charge of the club. However, recent reports suggest that a move is simply not going to happen.

(Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

Agresti says Bonucci is happy at Juventus and does not want to leave the club anytime soon. Adding to that, the club are not remotely interested in selling one of their key men, meaning any transfer is highly unlikely.

Manchester City are still looking for that illusive central defender to replace club captain Vincent Kompany; but if these reports are anything to go by, club chiefs will have to look elsewhere.

"I have to be ready and keep myself fit" - Raheem Sterling opens up on life in lockdown

Raheem Sterling has opened up about life in lockdown, his keen shirt collection and the departing David Silva.

Matt Astbury

Man City 'to make contact' with French star in the 'coming weeks' - €50 million fee mentioned

Manchester City are set 'to make contact' with Lyon in the coming weeks about the potential transfer of Houssem Aouar.

harryasiddall

Man City the 'main team interested' in Barcelona defender - possible swap deal 'ruled out'

Manchester City are still interested in Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo. However, a swap deal with Joao Cancelo has been ruled out.

harryasiddall

"I believe I am improving and I have more to improve" - Man City star discusses his future

Gabriel Jesus has been speaking on an Instagram live recently about a number of different topics; including his own personal form.

harryasiddall

Man City and PSG interested in French full-back - €55 million fee mentioned

Manchester City and PSG are interested in French full-back Theo Hernandez, with a €55 million fee mentioned for his signature.

Danny Lardner

Man City star still 'under consideration' following lockdown breaches

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker is still reportedly still 'in consideration' for a place at EURO 2021 with England after breaching lockdown regulations.

Nathan Allen

Man City star makes heartwarming donation to the less fortunate in home country

Gabriel Jesus has made another generous donation to help residents of his hometown in Brazil.

DanielBower

Man City remain interested in Serie A midfielder - €80 million fee mentioned

Manchester City are still interested in Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, however chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has set a high price tag for the Spaniard.

Matt Astbury

Man City midfielder does not 'rule out' the option of joining former club - No official offer made

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is not ruling out a move back to Valencia this summer, upon expiration of his contract.

Matt Astbury

"My goal is to become an outstanding player in the first team." - Man City's newest signing on his ambitions for the future

Manchester City's newest signing has opened up on his move to Manchester and his ambitions for the future.

Danny Lardner