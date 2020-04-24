City Xtra
Man City remain interested in Serie A midfielder - €80 million fee mentioned

Matt Astbury

Manchester City remain interested in Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, however chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis wants at least €80m for the Spaniard, according to Gazzeta dello Sport as relayed by Sport Witness. 

Pep Guardiola has always been an admirer of Ruiz, even before his move to Napoli, so it is no surprise he wants to bring the 24-year-old to the Premier League.

However, with Real Madrid and Barcelona also interested in the midfielder, Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is not willing to let one of his stars leave on the cheap, especially when there is a profit to be made.

ssc-napoli-v-fc-barcelona-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-first-leg (2)
Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport reported Ruiz's price had dropped to approximately £52m, this was not the case.

Manchester City are still interested in the midfielder, but his price has not dropped with Laurentiis wanting at least €80m while he attempts to extend Ruiz's contract to 2025.

It is clear Manchester City want to try and get a deal in place before the European Championships next year, which could see a huge increase in Ruiz's price if he impresses with his national side. The proposed transfer fee may shock some fans, but at the age of 24, Fabian Ruiz could be worth the investment. 

fc-internazionale-v-ssc-napoli-coppa-italia-semi-final (6)
(Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

-----

