Man City 'Remain Interested' In Signing Striker This Summer Despite Recent Struggles in Harry Kane Pursuit

Manchester City want to sign a centre-forward to replace Sergio Agüero this summer, despite the recent struggles in their pursuit of Harry Kane, according to reports.

The Blues are determined to freshen up their attacking outlets after a disappointing end to their 2020/21 campaign, as they suffered a gut-wrenching 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final.

Though the arrival of a world-class striker may be fuelled by the departure of a few first-team stars such as Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva, the Premier League champions are willing to splash the cash as they aim to challenge on all fronts next season.

Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku are among the options being looked at by the Etihad hierarchy, and with the European Championships now finished, the transfer window is well and truly underway.

As reported by 90min this week, Manchester City 'remain interested' in adding a striker to their ranks this summer, as the Manchester side hunt for a forward worthy of filling the void left by Sergio Agüero, who signed for Barcelona for free in June.

Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a big-money switch, and recent reports suggest that the England international is expected to 'reiterate his desire' to leave the North London side in the summer.

It has further been reported that Manchester City are 'willing to pay' more than £100 million for the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner.

Erling Haaland remains a figure of huge interest for top clubs across Europe, with Chelsea reportedly leading the race to land the 20-year-old Norwegian, who has a £68 million release clause in his contract that's activated next year.

Manchester City are also keen on Southampton star Danny Ings, who has stalled on agreeing a new deal with the Saints amid interest from several Premier League sides after a stellar 2020/21 campaign at St. Mary's.

The likes of Lautaro Martinez, André Silva and Antoine Griezmann have also been reported to be on Manchester City's radar, but it remains to be seen who the club actively push for.

