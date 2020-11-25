SI.com
Man City 'remain vigilant' of Inter Milan strikers situation - Barcelona and Real Madrid also interested

Manchester City are reportedly 'remaining vigilant' regarding the situation of Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez. The forward is seen by Pep Guardiola as the 'natural heir' to Sergio Agüero, according to FcInterNews as relayed by Sport Witness.

The search for a striker goes on; and it seems Martinez's name is the one that's popping up all over the place at the moment. The striker seemed destined to move to Barcelona last summer, but financial struggles at the Camp Nou meant nothing came to fruition.

This doesn't mean however that they're out the picture, with the report pointing out that there is still strong interest from both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The one caveat to the story is that the Argentine seems happy at Inter and both are keen to extend their relationship. City may use the man he's going to replace, Sergio Agüero, in discussions if it got to that stage.

