Man City Renew Interest in Star Forward - Club Chief Could Be Tempted By 'Huge Offer' in January

Manchester City have revived their interest in a move for Harry Kane, and are willing to test Tottenham's resolve to keep hold of their talisman in the January transfer window, according to a new report.

The Premier League champions were heavily linked with a swoop for the England captain in the summer, after Kane expressed his intentions of leaving Tottenham to challenge for major trophies.

Manchester City had a reported £100 million (£75 million plus £25 in add-ons) rejected by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who refused to entertain any and all approaches for Kane, with more than two years left on the striker's current deal in north London.

Despite Levy's stance, the sage intensified towards the end of the transfer window when Kane failed to report on time for pre-season training, which was perceived as a move to try and force a move to the Etihad Stadium.

However, the 28-year-old accepted defeat in his pursuit of a switch to Manchester City by pledging his immediate future to his boyhood club despite publicly expressing his desire of moving elsewhere in an interview with Gary Neville for The Overlap's YouTube channel.

According to Rob Dawson and James Olley of ESPN, Manchester City are prepared to table a fresh bid for Kane in the January transfer window.

Since the start of the campaign, Tottenham have sacked Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach after a poor start to the campaign, with Antonio Conte recently appointed as the new manager.

It has since been reported that City have no plans to go back in for the 28-year-old in January, and the striker now plays under Conte - a manager with a history of winning the trophies that Tottenham and Kane have been craving for a long time.

However, it has been reported that Manchester City would be 'willing' to test Tottenham's resolve to keep hold of their marksman, who has scored just once in the first 10 league games of the campaign.

Moreover, though Conte was assured that he could consider Kane part of his plans, a huge offer from the Sky Blues could force Daniel Levy in cashing in on the striker, largely down to the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the club.

It was mentioned in the summer that Levy valued Kane at surplus of £150 million, a fee that Manchester City weren't willing to match, which meant that a transfer couldn't materialise.

