Man City 'Reserve' €70M Finances for Possible Defensive Recruitment This Summer

Manchester City are reported to have €60 million 'reserved' to sign Sporting Lisbon left-back Nuno Mendes this summer, according to the latest information from Portugal.

The club have long been linked with a move for the 18-year-old, who has set Portuguese football alight this year, helping Sporting secure their first Liga NOS title since 2002.

It has been reported for most of the second-half of the current season that Manchester City would be prioritising a left-back in the summer window, along with a striker and central midfielder.

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, and relayed by Sport Witness, the fee could rise to €70 million after bonuses and add ons, which would bring the total price tag near the range of Mendes’ reported release clause.

READ MORE: 2021/2022 Man City home kit leaked on PUMA website

READ MORE: Harry Kane has identified his 'preferred' destination this summer

The report claims that Manchester City have reserved an initial €60 million for Mendes, while they also have an additional €10 million in the event of handling additional bonuses during talks.

Interestingly, Sporting right-back Pedro Porro is currently on loan from Manchester City, and the Liga NOS outfit are keen on making the deal permanent.

While some reports beg to differ, Pedro Porro’s permanent move could influence proceedings when the two clubs begin any form of negotiations.

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Harry Kane makes major Man City transfer hint

Manchester United are also said to have also joined the race for the Sporting man, with Nuno Mendes’ agent Miguel Pinho seen at Old Trafford this week - however, there is a feeling that he could be in the North-West to handle any contractual proceedings surrounding his other client, Bruno Fernandes.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra