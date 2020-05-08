City Xtra
Man City resist Juventus interest in forward - but Guardiola would consider swap for one particular player

markgough96

Manchester City are unmoved by interest in the club's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from Juventus - but Pep Guardiola would be open to a swap deal if it involved Paulo Dybala, allege Tuttosport as relayed via Sport Witness.

Juventus's interest in Gabriel Jesus is longstanding, with the Italian side among those who missed out to City in the race to sign the Brazil international from Palmeiras in 2016.

However, Juventus's interest in Jesus has reignited in the past year, with talk of a possible bid in the Italian media occurring every few weeks. 

fbl-eng-lcup-aston-villa-man-city (12)
(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuttosport now claim that City are unreceptive to the overtures of Juventus - with manager Guardiola still 'counting on' the presence of Jesus in the club's squad for the foreseeable future. 

Nevertheless, the report comes with the caveat that should Juventus consider including Argentine star Paulo Dybala as part of a deal, that City's position could be swayed. 

Dybala has spoken of his admiration for City in the past, but such a swap deal sounds unlikely and can probably be dismissed as nothing more than speculation on Tuttosport's part. 

-----

