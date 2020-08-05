Man City 'retain' their interest in two key centre-back targets

Manchester City are retaining their interest in both Kalidou Koulibaly and Pau Torres, despite agreeing a fee for Bournemouth's Nathan Aké, according to Rob Dawson at ESPN.

The Napoli and Villarreal defenders are both high on City's watchlist, and despite the near-complete transfer of centre-back Nathan Aké, the club are still interested in the two other players.

Koulibaly has been linked with the club for some time, but the issue of Napoli's valuation of the Senegalese captain remains a stumbling block for the move to be completed.

Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Torres is another name on City's list - the Spanish international only missed five games this season, and they were through either injury or suspension.

Despite City's acquisition of Ake, the club are still interested in signing one of the two aforementioned defenders - indeed, Sam Lee, City correspondent for The Athletic, said on the Blue Moon Podcast that the club have "two lists" - one for top-class talent to partner Aymeric Laporte consistently, and another for back-up options alongside the likes of John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, and Eric Garcia.

