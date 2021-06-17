Man City Reveal Bernardo Silva Valuation With Player Seeking Move BEFORE August - Pep Guardiola Identifies Barcelona Makeweights, While Atletico Make Proposal

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has informed Pep Guardiola that he would like to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer, and his destination is already being narrowed down.

According to the Mail’s Goncalo Lopes, the former AS Monaco man already and perhaps unsurprisingly has two proposals in front of him - from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

And while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is keen on keeping a hold of Bernardo Silva, who has been a key member in the manager’s squad since his arrival at the club, the Catalan coach will not prevent the 26-year-old from leaving the Etihad.

Bernardo Silva has had a fruitful four seasons for the Premier League club, however, his desire to leave ultimately boils down to personal reasons, with the feeling in some quarters being that the Portugal international merely wants a change of climate and scenery.

READ MORE: Man City set to secure first signing of the summer transfer window

READ MORE: City defender's camp make suggestion on player's future

As a result, the two offers from Spain - which would present the player with the opportunity to be situated much closer to his home country of Portugal - will likely be seen as attractive by the player.

As per the reports from the Mail this week, Manchester City value Bernardo Silva at above €60 million, however with most Spanish clubs no longer having the financial strength that they once had, potential swap deals could be proposed to bring the player to La Liga.

While some have reported that Manchester City could consider swapping the Portuguese man for his fellow countryman Joao Felix, any deal of the sort with Atletico Madrid would hinge on the Premier League club's ability to bring in their main target at centre-forward - Harry Kane.

Barcelona on the other hand, are keen to offer players in order to bring Bernardo Silva to the Camp Nou, and subsequently drive down the asking price in the process - with the Mail suggesting that Pep Guardiola's main choices would be Sergi Roberto and Trincao.

READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte targets Madrid switch this summer

READ MORE: Fernandinho contract situation to be resolved in coming days

Such is the player's desire to leave the club during the current summer transfer window that Goncalo Lopes writes that Bernardo Silva has asked Manchester City and his superstar agent Jorge Mendes for "some speed in the process".

It is reported that the 26-year-old wants to have his sporting life sorted out before August, in order to prepare his personal life.

While the destination may still be unknown, all signs are beginning to point towards Bernardo Silva heading to far sunnier shores from next season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra