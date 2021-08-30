Man City Reveal Plans For Highly-Rated Midfielder Despite Interest From Numerous Clubs

Manchester City want the highly-rated James McAtee to stay with their first team this season, according to recent reports.

With the transfer deadline ticking ever closer, Manchester City are looking to tie up any last bits of outstanding business. Whilst there are likely no more incomings, a few youngsters could be sent out on valuable loan spells.

That'll not be the case for 18-year-old James McAtee, who Manchester City reportedly want to keep around the first team this season, according to MailSport.

It's easy to see why the Blues rate McAtee so highly. Just a few days ago, the midfielder scored a hat-trick in Manchester City U23's victory over local rivals Manchester United.

Guiding new Under 23's boss Brian Barry-Murphy to a memorable victory, it's clear McAtee has the quality to train with the very best the Manchester City first team has to offer.

The midfielder also enjoyed a fruitful pre-season, earning high praise from manager Pep Guardiola after one friendly against Preston North End - where he provided a brilliant assist early in the second half.

MailSport do add that numerous clubs did request McAtee's services on loan. That list includes: Swansea, Brentford, Blackburn, Derby, Nottingham Forest, Sunderland and a number of Dutch Eredivisie sides.

Formerly of Manchester United's academy, McAtee has been dubbed the 'Salford Silva', displaying huge comparisons with the legendary Spaniard's silky play style.

Pep Guardiola admitted in his post-match press conference against Arsenal that, "Liam Delap, Cole Palmer, James McAtee, Luke Mbete, Romeo Lavia. There are five or six guys who will be with us."

