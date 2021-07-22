Man City Reveal 'Priorities' After Rejecting Chance To Sign Portuguese Star

Manchester City have reiterated their 'priorities' in this summer's transfer window, after rejecting the chance to sign Sporting Lisbon star, Nuno Mendes.

Today's headlines have been dominated by Manchester City's pursuit of Nuno Mendes - or non-pursuit, according to the latest reports.

The club have briefed a large selection of the media once again to reiterate, despite their admiration of the player, that they are simply not interested in bringing him to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News is one who has produced a report on the issue. After relaying the information on Nuno Mendes, he went on to point out the club's 'priorities' this window being Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish and Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Both players have just jetted off on holiday, after completing their international duties at the European Championships. Whilst the new season is just around the corner, both of these deals feel like they could drag on for a while longer yet.

Jack Grealish's situation is the simple one.

Manchester City are prepared to pay the money required to prize Aston Villa's captain away from Villa Park, however, the player's intentions are still unknown.

Despite the lure of Champions League football and playing under Pep Guardiola, the 25-year-old still reportedly has a new contract on the table in the Midlands - with fresh and improved terms.

Talks for Harry Kane are proving to be as difficult as expected.

The England captain has publicly announced his desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur to win major trophies on multiple occasions. The problem in this case is the figure, with Daniel Levy demanding north of £150 million for his star man.

Manchester City are willing to spend big to fill the Sergio Agüero sized-void, but not that big.

If any of these transfers happen, Bajkowski reiterates Manchester City will have to make a high profile sale to fund the acquisitions.

