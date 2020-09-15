SI.com
City Xtra
Man City right-back set to join Spanish side

Adam Booker

Young Brazilian right-back Yan Couto is set to join Girona on loan for the 2020/21 season, reports Catalonian newspaper L’Esportiu. 

Having just arrived in Manchester from boyhood club Coritiba, the 18-year-old will head to another CFG club - in the second division of Spanish football.

Couto, who has been often compared to Brazilian legend Dani Alves, will join fellow Manchester City players Pablo Moreno and Arijanet Muric in Girona. The young right-back has great confidence in his ability and is not shy about speaking on it, having this to say on his move away from Brazil when speaking to Gazeta de Povo: 

If I had played professionally last year, I knew I could be worth around €20 million, like Renan Lodi or like Bruno Guimaraes… 

