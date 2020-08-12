Man City right-back to fly to Portugal ahead of two-year loan move

Pedro Porro (20) has been given the go-ahead to fly to Lisbon this week, and start his loan deal with Portuguese side Sporting CP, according to Ojogo as relayed by Sport Witness.

The club have signed Pedro on a two-year loan deal – with the option to buy for £7.6m once the loan has been completed.

Should Sporting choose to keep the youngster amongst their ranks, Man City will receive a percentage of the player's transfer fee, should they decide to sell him in the future.

Porro, who can play right back or wing, was signed by Manchester City for around £11m in 2019. He was quickly loaned to Valladolid before making any appearances for the Blues. Playing in La Liga, the Spanish player has earned 11 appearances for the senior team.

Manchester City have travelled to Lisbon themselves this week, for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

