Man City right-back to fly to Portugal ahead of two-year loan move

Sam Puddephatt

Pedro Porro (20) has been given the go-ahead to fly to Lisbon this week, and start his loan deal with Portuguese side Sporting CP, according to Ojogo as relayed by Sport Witness.

The club have signed Pedro on a two-year loan deal – with the option to buy for £7.6m once the loan has been completed.

Should Sporting choose to keep the youngster amongst their ranks, Man City will receive a percentage of the player's transfer fee, should they decide to sell him in the future.

fbl-esp-liga-girona-real-madrid

Porro, who can play right back or wing, was signed by Manchester City for around £11m in 2019. He was quickly loaned to Valladolid before making any appearances for the Blues. Playing in La Liga, the Spanish player has earned 11 appearances for the senior team.

Manchester City have travelled to Lisbon themselves this week, for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Man City submit €63 million plus bonuses offer for Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli set price demands for player

Manchester City have submitted a €63 million plus bonuses offer for Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with the Italian club setting out their asking price in response, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

‘They have become very close’ – Man City defender reassured of place in the squad

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has developed a strong bond with manager Pep Guardiola ‘over the past few months’, reports the Sun.

markgough96

Major injury update on key Man City star ahead of Champions League quarter final

Sergio Aguero fears he is losing his race to be fit for the rest of Man City's Champions League campaign, telling friends his chances of featuring at the European mini-tournament in Lisbon are 'very small'.

Jack Walker

Bye Bye Bravo - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #16

It's Day 16 of the transfer window, and it's been an eerily quiet one. The calm before the storm? Nevertheless, City Xtra's round-up contains details of a first-team player's exit, an update on Koulibaly's future, and interest from Sporting Lisbon in a City legend...

markgough96

Barcelona 'unlikely' to pay in excess of €15M for centre-back - Man City set €30M valuation

Barcelona will try to sign Spanish defender Eric Garcia this summer. The Catalan side are planning to launch a bid for the La Masia graduate after the conclusion of the Champions League, but only value the player at around €15M.

Jack Walker

"I think it came down to who wanted it most" - Raheem Sterling reflects on stunning Real Madrid victory

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has spoke to the media ahead of City's trip to Lisbon, reflecting upon last week's sensational Champions League victory over Real Madrid.

Jack Walker

Kalidou Koulibaly 'heading towards exit door' - Manchester City have 'shown greatest interest'

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is reportedly 'heading towards the exit' door, according to the latest claims from Italy - with an unsurprising name showing the greatest interest in the Senegalese international.

Freddie Pye

Man City midfielders Lazio move to be postponed - deal to be made official after conclusion of the UCL

According to CorSport, the announcement of the 'concluded' deal of David Silva to Lazio may be postponed until after the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League.

Jack Walker

Man City and Valencia in 'advanced negotiations' for centre-back - player has other 'very important' offers

Valencia and Manchester City are in 'advanced negotiations' over a transfer for Nicolas Otamendi, who is pleased by the thought of returning to his former club.

Jack Walker

Man City set for record-high €118 million payout if they win the Champions League

Manchester City could be set for a record-high payout if they win the UEFA Champions League this season,.

Nathan Allen