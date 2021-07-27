Man City Rising Star Targeted By Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht - Talks Expected In Near Future

Manchester City’s highly-rated youngster Liam Delap is reportedly a target for Belgian side R.S.C. Anderlecht, as per the latest emerging information.

Liam Delap is arguably the most highly-regarded player within Manchester City’s academy, and after an impressive season for the club's under-23 side in the Premier League 2, the former Derby academy graduate is about to embark on the next step of his career.

Throughout the PL2 campaign, the 18-year-old registered 24 goals and six assists in just 22 appearances - suggesting that Liam Delap is more than ready to graduate from the academy and face stronger opposition in senior football.

As a result of his startling goal contribution numbers, Liam Delap has understandably courted interested from several sides; both within the UK but also abroad.

According to Belgian outlet Walfoot, Vincent Kompany’s side are contemplating a loan move for Liam Delap and given the existing strong relationship between Manchester City and Anderlecht, a move could be a possibility.

The source reports that talks between the two sides are expected within the near future, although Anderlecht realise a deal will not be easy. However, the success of Lukas Nmecha’s loan move to Anderlecht last season may tempt Manchester City into allowing Delap to spend the season on loan in Belgium.

Delap, however, only has two years remaining on his contract and Manchester City may be reluctant to sanction a loan move for the player unless he agrees to an extension.

Given Liam Delap’s potential, Manchester City will be very keen to extend his deal.

Another issue potentially affecting a loan move for Liam Delap is Manchester City’s lack of depth in the striking department at present, with Gabriel Jesus currently the only recognised striker at the club.

It is reasonable to deduce that Manchester City may be unwilling to let Liam Delap leave, unless another striker arrives at the club - with links to Tottenham's Harry Kane continuing to circulate.

Whilst Liam Delap is highly regarded at Manchester City, it remains to be seen whether the youngster will embark on a loan move given how Pep Guardiola highly rates the player and owing to the lack of strikers currently at the club.

However, given Manchester City’s relationship with Anderlecht along with Vincent Kompany’s recent work with youngsters, a loan move for Liam Delap is certainly plausible.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra