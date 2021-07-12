Man City Rival Premier League Club In Chase For In-Demand Left-Back

Manchester City consider Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson to be a potential “top squad addition” this summer, according to the information of journalist Alan Nixon.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to enter the new campaign as Manchester City’s first choice left-back, with the Ukrainian midfielder having made 32 appearances and 24 starts for the Premier League champions last season.

Guardiola has faced countless selection headaches at left-back in the past year, with Benjamin Mendy, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte, all having played on the left of the City defence in the past 12 months.

It was reported that City had ruled out a summer move for a teenager Nuno Mendes, but Alan Nixon reports that the Blues are one of two Premier League clubs who are “keen” to sign Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson.

Fulham, who were relegated back to the Championship last season now reportedly face a battle to keep their 23 year-old left-back, who had a stellar season at Craven Cottage.

Robinson, who made his Premier League debut in October, went on to feature in 32 games for Scott Parker’s side last season - including 28 times in the Premier League.

According to Nixon, Wolves and Manchester City are both “keen” to sign Robinson this summer, as the Blues look to strengthen their squad ahead of their Premier League title defence.

City apparently see the 23 year-old left-back as a “top squad addition on the left” with Nixon having previously reported in June, that the Blues were setting up a shock move for the USMNT international.

Robinson wouldn't be the first defender City have bought from a relegated Premier League club, after the Blues paid Bournemouth £40 million for Nathan Ake last summer.

