Man City Scouts in Attendance at Champions League Clash - Speculation Grows Over Player Being Monitored

Manchester City have reportedly had scouts in attendance at a recent Champions League game, sparking speculation over the names of particular players that could be being kept under the watchful eyes of the Premier League champions.

From the long-winded saga with Harry Kane to the short, but intense attempts to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester City's search for a striker was ultimately unsuccessful in the summer transfer window.

Following Sergio Agüero's departure from the club, the void in the striking position has never been larger. Despite the false nine system working so well for Pep Guardiola last season, it's clearly not a long term solution.

One player who has come onto the radar in recent months has been Benfica star, Darwin Nunez. The 22-year-old's development has been very quick in the last year and he has now begun to shine on the European Stage.

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for major pay rise in fresh Man City contract agreement

READ MORE: Gabriel Jesus provides insight into Man City position change

On Wednesday night, the aforementioned striker scored two goals in a 3-0 demolition of La Liga giants Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League - and Manchester City scouts were there to watch it all unfold.

According to a report by Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report from Portuguese newspaper A Bola, scouts from the Etihad Stadium were present at the game - and that appearance may have derived from a very special request by Pep Guardiola.

Sport Witness refer to a report earlier in the year, when it was claimed that the Catalan manager had given the 'express indication' to his scouting team to continue monitoring the development of the young starlet.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals pride at breaking long-standing City record

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

Manchester City's recent deals with Benfica to acquire Ruben Dias and Ederson may aid the club if they were to negotiate for Nunez, but it looks for now that they're just figuring out if he's the right man to lead the line for years to come.

However, it is worth pointing out that at this stage, the attentions of Manchester City's scouts at the midweek clash remain unknown, and given the variety of players signed from the Portuguese side in the past, it is unclear where their priorities could lie.

But while the scouts' attention remains unclear, it is very reasonable for one to believe that they may be watching the performance of Benfica's Uruguayan front man - given their clear desire for a new natural striker at the Etihad Stadium.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra