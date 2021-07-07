Man City Secure Pre-Agreement For Midfielder, Winger Set For Serie A Switch - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #24

Ahead of England's semi-final clash against Denmark, we take a peak through the curtain into the world of Manchester City news with the European Championships coming to a close and the transfer market set to become well and truly underway.

We're in for an exciting and nerve-wracking week ahead of us, with several reports suggesting that the Premier League champions are holding talks in pursuit of their key targets.

Elsewhere, a star player who endured a difficult end to the 2020/21 campaign is set to offered a fresh deal at the Etihad Stadium after his return from international duty.

As always, we've got you covered with a thorough update on the latest transfer news surrounding Manchester City Football Club. Let's get right into it -

Arrivals

Lionel Messi - Rumour Rating: 4.5

The Argentina international is out of contract at the Camp Nou and despite the La Liga giants hopeful that the 34-year-old will extend his stay at his boyhood club.

City were heavily pursuing the forward's signature last summer, when the six-time Ballon d'Or winner admitted his frustrations over the Catalan side's lack of investment and shortcomings in Europe.

According to the Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, both City and PSG are 'keeping a close eye' on the situation concerning Messi, with the intention of pouncing should the Barcelona legend decide to take on a new challenge.

However, unlike last season, it has been said that City will not be 'proactive', with Pep Guardiola's side looking to seal moves for England duo Harry Kane and Jack Grealish to bolster their frontline.

It is reported that if at some point the player becomes available, then the Etihad hierarchy will enter the race, having already informed the player previously that they have the economic capacity and the option of playing first in Manchester and then in New York.

Alejandro Alcalá - Rumour Rating: 7.5

City could have got their hands on one of Europe's best and most talented stars

Alejandro Alcalá, 15, who has previously trained with the City and Barcelona academies, has a pre-agreement to sign for the Premier League champions.

The California-born attacking midfielder has emerged through the ranks at LA Galaxy and he has an option of joining the Manchester side when he turns 18.

The teenager's current contract at the MLS giants is due to expire in November and he is on City's books as the club look to add the world's most special youth talent to their ranks.

Piotr Zielenski - Rumour Rating: 2

City have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old Napoli star, whose current contract is set to run till 2024.

As per Tuttosport, the Champions League finalists are the 'most insistent' of the clubs interested in the midfielder, with Pep Guardiola reportedly giving Etihad officials a 'mandate' to sign the Poland international.

Zielinski bagged 10 goals and 13 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A side last season.

While the newspaper highlights that the player is currently away on holiday, it has been claimed that he could be heading towards the exit door this summer, with clubs already 'knocking on the door' of his agent.

Riqui Puig - Rumour Rating: N/A

City have been linked with a move for the Spanish midfielder since December, but concrete talks between the two clubs have never been held and hence, a move has never materialised.

However, the Barcelona academy product has shed some light onto where he sees his future should he ever leave Catalonia.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the 21-year-old said: "Because of the style of play and how there is a coach who understands football like me, I’ll say Manchester City - but at the moment, I’m very good at Barcelona and I do not plan to leave.

"I'm a very ambitious player and I'm not satisfied with the minutes I get. I really want to play many matches, score goals and win titles to be a recognised player, so that they know me from all over the world."

It remains to be seen if Puig's ambition to represent City would ever actually turn into a potential move, with City blessed with a richness of midfield talent.

Departures

Filip Stevanović - Rumour Rating: 6

The 18-year-old is nearing a loan switch to Italian side Genoa, with reports suggesting that contact between City and the Serie A club has been established.

The Serbia international was signed by the City academy from FK Partizan in January, and was immediately sent on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign.

He registered four goals and two assists in 33 outings across all competitions for the Serbian outfit, and is set to test himself in the Serie A.

With Pep Guardiola adamant on strengthening his attack ahead of the new campaign, Stevanović would struggle for game-time and a loan move could prove to be progressive step in his development.

Morgan Rogers - Rumour Rating: 7

Crystal Palace are in talks to sign the highly-rated City forward with recently-appointed manager Patrick Vieira looking to shuffle his pack by bringing in young talent ahead of the new season.

The 18-year-old, who signed for City from West Brom in 2019, impressed during his loan spell at Lincoln City last season, bagging eight goals and five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

It has been reported by The Daily Mail that the Premier League champions would want a fee in the region of £7 million for the young Englishman.

The teenager could very well seal a departure as he looks to make a step up to England's top flight after shining in the Championship last term.

Other

Raheem Sterling - Rumour Rating: 8.5

It won't seem like a proper day if there wasn't an update on Raheem Sterling's future at Manchester City, would it?

Manchester City have outlined a potential timeframe for when a contract proposal could be made to the star winger, according to Sam Lee of The Athletic.

Following his delightful displays for England, City will have a contract offer ready for the 26 year-old when the two parties next speak, which will be after his holidays after the forward returns from the European Championships.

It is stated that there is 'confidence' among the Etihad faithful that the new offer to Sterling will be enough to retain the services of the player, with the transfer market 'hardly booming'.

Tying up Sterling to a long-term deal would almost certainly protect his current market value, with the understanding in some quarters being that club officials value the former Liverpool man in excess of £80 million.



John Stones - Rumour Rating: 6

What a year it's been for the Barnsley Beckenbauer.

According to the latest from sports journalist Ekrem Konur, John Stones is set to extend his current contract by three years upon the request of Pep Guardiola.

After his future at the Etihad Stadium being in doubt same time last year, Stones has shown massive character and has struck a formidable partnership alongside Rúben Dias in central defence.

With him entering the final year of his contract, Stones is set to be rewarded for the determination he has displayed over the course of last year as he fought his way back to the starting XI, often at the expense of former first-team regular Aymeric Laporte.

His displays in City's title-winning run and their route to their first-ever Champions League final have been immense, and a fresh contract is no more than the 27-year-old deserves after completing an astonishing turn-around in form for club and country.

